Curtis Samuel, Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson back with Panthers

The Panthers put eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and they got three of them back on the practice field Friday.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, linebacker Shaq Thompson, and defensive tackle Derrick Brown were all activated from the list in time to take part in the final practice session before Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Tackle Greg Little was activated on Wednesday.

All four players will be available to play this weekend.

Defensive tackle Zach Kerr, wide receiver D.J. Moore, punter Michael Palardy, and practice squad wide receiver Ishmael Hyman remain on the reserve list. Palardy is also on injured reserve.