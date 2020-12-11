Daniel Jones, Blake Martinez listed as questionable

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Friday morning that he hopes to make a decision on quarterback Daniel Jones‘ availability for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals on Friday night, so there wasn’t much surprise when the team released his injury designation in the afternoon.

Jones has officially been listed as questionable. Signs are good that he’ll be back after missing last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks with a hamstring injury, however.

Jones was a full participant in practice after being listed as limited the last two days. Judge expressed optimism about his chances of starting before practice and that workload should help pave the way back into the lineup.

Linebacker Blake Martinez‘s trajectory isn’t as good. He was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday, but was out due to a back injury on Friday. He’s also been listed as questionable.

Defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee) and tackle Matt Peart (ankle) round out the questionable group. Defensive back Madre Harper (knee) will not play.