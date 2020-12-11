DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Simmons back at practice

Getty Images

The Cardinals got a couple of key players back on the practice field on Friday.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Isaiah Simmons both sat out Thursday’s practice with back and neck injuries, but both players returned to work for the final on-field session before facing the Giants this weekend.

Hopkins also had a rest day on Wednesday before the back and neck issues were added to the injury report, so this is his first day of practice this week. Simmons was not on the injury report on Wednesday.

Running back Kenyan Drake was also added to the injury report on Thursday. He was a limited participant due to a hip injury and was on the field working with his teammates Friday. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Johnathan Joseph were not seen during the open portion of practice.