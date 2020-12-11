Deebo Samuel will play, K’Waun Williams questionable

Getty Images

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (foot) does not have an injury status heading into the weekend and is expected to play against Washington.

Samuel did not practice on Wednesday and was limited in Thursday’s session after suffering a foot contusion against the Bills on Monday. Samuel has missed six games already due to injury in 2020. He’s caught 33 passes for 391 yards with one touchdown this year.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s contest. Defensive lineman D.T. Jones (ankle) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) are both doubtful. Offensive guard Tom Compton (concussion) and center Hroniss Grasu (knee) are both out due to injury. Defensive lineman Kevin Givens is out after the birth of his daughter.