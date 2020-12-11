Drew Lock good to go despite back stiffness

Getty Images

Oft-injured Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has another injury. This one likely won’t keep him from playing on Sunday.

Lock popped up on Thursday’s injury report as fully participating in practice despite a back injury. Coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Friday that Lock will again practice on Friday.

“We were out there during Wednesday’s practice and everything was good and it kind of tightened up on him late in the practice,” Fangio said. “I think it was about maybe the last period and a half of offense he didn’t partake in. But he came in and got treatment and has been fine since.”

Curiously, the back injury didn’t emerge on the Wednesday injury report, even though it happened on Wednesday.

Fangio added that Lock has not previously had a back injury. However, once a guy starts having back problems, back problems can keep happening. Therefore it’s a situation worth monitoring.