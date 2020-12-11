Ezekiel Elliott questionable with calf injury

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott said Thursday he’s “tough” and expects to play with his calf injury, calling it a “contusion.”

Still, the Cowboys list their starting running back as questionable.

He played through a hamstring injury earlier this season.

Elliott is having the worst season of his career, averaging 3.9 yards a carry and 65.3 rushing yards per game. Elliott has 199 carries for 784 yards and five touchdowns.

His six fumbles, and five fumbles lost, are the most of any non-quarterback in the NFL.

The Bengals rank 29th in rushing defense, so Elliott, if he plays, will have a chance for his second 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Pass rusher Aldon Smith (foot) does not have an injury designation after being limited again Friday. The Cowboys added him to the report Thursday.

The team ruled out offensive tackle Cameron Erving (knee). They list safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) as questionable.

Wilson has not practiced this week, so it would seem unlikely he plays.