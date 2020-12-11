Former NFL defensive tackle Louis Nix shot in robbery

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Louis Nix was shot in the chest on Tuesday at a Jacksonville gas station as part of a robbery.

Via Corley Peel of News4Jax, Nix was putting air into the tires of his car when he was confronted by men shining a flashlight in his eyes. When he shoved them back, he was shot by the assailants.

Nix used his instagram account to do a live video during his ride in the ambulance to the hospital as a message to his friends and family should he not make it through the injury.

“I just got shot and robbed while I was putting air in my tires, so if I don’t make it, I really do love everybody,” Nix said.

“I just knew I couldn’t dial a number on my phone, so when I was in the ambulance, I put it on Instagram,” he said of the decision. “I just wanted to relay that message so if I did go out, my family and the people I love would know I love them. That was the most important thing.”

He would send an update on his condition on Wednesday as he needed surgery to address the bullet lodged in his lung.

“I’m alive everyone,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “The bullet that hit me ricocheted off my sternum into my lung. Surgery is the next step so keep praying for me. Thank you all for the positive energy and prayers.

Nix was still hospitalized on Thursday.

Nix was drafted in the third round by the Houston Texans in 2014 out of the University of Notre Dame. He spent time with the Texans, New York Giants, Washington Football Team and Jacksonville Jaguars during his three seasons in the league.