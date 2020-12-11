Giants hope to make final decision on Daniel Jones Friday night

Getty Images

A definitive answer about quarterback Daniel Jones‘ status may not come by the time the Giants hand in their injury designations for Sunday’s game, but the team does hope to know by the time Friday comes to an end.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said that he hopes to make a call about whether Jones will start against the Cardinals on Friday night, but said he will take the decision into the weekend if he needs to. Friday’s practice will obviously be a significant step toward making that call as Judge said Jones’ hamstring has been making steady improvement.

“He’s getting better every day,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Coming out of practice yesterday there was definitely progress.”

That progress has left Judge feeling optimistic that Jones will be back in the lineup after missing one game, but nothing’s going to be set in stone at this point.