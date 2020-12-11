Hayden Hurst named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFLPA announced on Friday that Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst has been named their Community MVP for the week.

Hurst has been open about his struggles with depression and continued to talk about those issues in a video and article posted to the Falcons website earlier this month. That effort resulted in more than $45,000 in donations to the foundation Hurst established to help children and adolescents dealing with mental health issues. More than 50 people were referred to partnered treatment facilities as a result of the recent donations.

“I’m honored to receive the NFLPA Community MVP award for Week 13,” Hurst said in a statement. “The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation works tirelessly each and every day to raise funds for outpatient facilities dealing with mental health and suicide prevention, as well as implementing a social and emotional learning program in schools across Maryland, South Carolina and Georgia. . . . We truly want to make a difference by providing funds for our community to help teach adolescents the proper tools to cope with trauma.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Hurst’s foundation and he will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.