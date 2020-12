Getty Images

The Jaguars won’t have their starting center for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Brandon Linder has been declared out with an ankle injury. He had to exit last Sunday’s loss to Minnesota early and was unable to practice. Linder has missed three games due to injury this season.

Additionally, Jacksonville will list tight end Tyler Eifert (shoulder), linebacker Kamalei Correa (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles), and cornerback Greg Mabin (hamstring) as questionable.