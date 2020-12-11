Jamal Adams: I have nothing but love for the Jets organization

Getty Images

Jamal Adams talked his way out of New York, and as he was leaving, took a couple more shots. Jets coach Adam Gase said earlier this week he was surprised by Adams’ criticism.

While Adams said Friday he has “no regrets” in requesting a trade that eventually sent him to Seattle, the safety apparently is done trashing his former team and his former coach.

“I’m just happy to be here. I’m not really focused on the past,” Adams said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “It did go down the way it went down, but I have nothing but love for the Jets organization.”

The Jets received two first-round choices in return for Adams, who missed a month with a groin injury and since has played through a shoulder issue. Having given up so much to get him, the Seahawks are expected to give Adams his long-awaited contract extension.

Adams insists any bad blood is in the past, instead choosing to focus on the relationships he built in three years with the Jets.

But Adams will get a chance to break Adrian Wilson’s NFL record for sacks by a defensive back in a single season against his former teammate, Sam Darnold. Wilson had eight sacks in 2005, and Adams has 7.5 this season.

“They’re going to be talking noise. I’m going to be talking noise,” Adams said. “It’s going to be a fun battle. . . . It’s going to be exciting. I finally get to get after Sam a little bit. He’s one of my guys. I have a lot of respect for Sam. Just to face him and he doesn’t have a red jersey on because I’m used to that. It’s going to be fun.”