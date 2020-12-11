Janoris Jenkins will return on Sunday

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins was out last week with a knee injury, but he will be back to face the Eagles on Sunday.

Jenkins was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and a full participant on Friday. He has no injury status for this weekend.

However, starting defensive tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) are both out for Sunday’s game. Brown was able to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, but didn’t participate on Friday. Robinson did not practice all week.

Wide receiver Deonte Harris (neck) is the only other Saint with an injury status. He’s questionable after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but a full participant on Friday.