Jaquan Johnson out, Quinton Jefferson and Andre Roberts expected to play

The Bills are relatively healthy for their Week 14 matchup with the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, declaring only one player out for the game.

Safety Jaquan Johnson will not play with an ankle injury. The special teams mainstay did not practice all week and will miss his first game of the season.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday, but was a full participant on Friday and has no injury status. Wide receiver/returner Andre Roberts (achilles) was also a full participant on Friday and is cleared to play.

Quarterback Josh Allen was listed as a full participant all week with knee and ankle injuries, but has no status. Nor does offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who was a full participant on Wednesday and Friday with knee and foot injuries.

Buffalo added defensive end Mario Addison to its injury report on Friday, but only for a veteran’s rest day. He is expected to play on Sunday.