Jason Peters out for the rest of 2020

USA Today Sports

Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters will be out for the rest of 2020 as he undergoes surgery to repair a toe injury.

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Friday morning.

It was previously reported at the end of last month that Peters would need offseason surgery on the toe, and Peters was moving to right guard to compensate for his limited mobility. Peters was on the field for 36 snaps there in last week’s loss to Green Bay.

Peters played eight games after signing a one-year deal to return to Philadelphia late in the offseason.

The 38-year-old Peters has played with the Eagles since 2009 after spending the first five years of his career with the Bills.