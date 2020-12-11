Jim Irsay believes the “door’s closed” on Andrew Luck’s career

Getty Images

Andrew Luck hasn’t played since 2018, and after no one ruled out the quarterback’s return immediately after his retirement, Luck’s name hasn’t surfaced much over the past year.

But Luck is only 31.

Could he still pull a Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods or Aldon Smith and return one day?

Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t believe so.

“You know, I don’t think so. I really don’t,” Irsay told NFL Media this week. “I think that door’s closed.”

The Colts own Luck’s rights for two seasons under the terms of his existing contract. It seems unclear who they will have at quarterback in 2021.

Current Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is under contract only through this season, turned 39 years old this month and is expected to need offseason foot surgery. Backup Jacoby Brissett also is scheduled for free agency in March.

But Irsay now is ruling out something he said he wouldn’t rule out shortly after Luck retired, with Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton agreeing that a return to football doesn’t appear to be in Luck’s future.

“Coming back? I don’t know,” Hilton said on NFL Network this week. “He’s pretty happy in retirement life. He’s just enjoying it and enjoying it with his [1-year-old] daughter, Lucy.

“I don’t think we will [see him]. He’s just enjoying himself. I’m happy for him.”