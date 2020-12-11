Joe Haden and Robert Spillane out, Chase Claypool expected to play

Getty Images

The Steelers will be without a pair of defensive starters on Sunday against the Bills, as cornerback Joe Haden (concussion) and linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) have both been declared out.

Neither Haden nor Spillane practiced during the week.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool (illness) is expected to play after he sat out Thursday’s session. He was back on Friday as a full participant.

Kicker Chris Boswell (right hip) didn’t practice on Wednesday, but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and is expected to play.

Others on the injury report including cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Wormley (illness) are also expected to play.