John Lynch: 49ers are hopeful Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle will return in 2020

Getty Images

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t anticipate quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle returning “anytime soon.” But on Friday, general manager John Lynch said the club is still “hopeful” both players will be available by the end of the season.

Lynch made his comments during an interview on KNBR, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Lynch added that before any conversation happens about the star offensive players returning, Garoppolo and Kittle both must be medically cleared.

Neither Garoppolo nor Kittle will play this week as both are still on injured reserve. With only three game left in the season after Sunday afternoon, there’s not much time left for that hope to be realized. And if the 49ers officially fall out of playoff contention, their return might not be worth it regardless.