Johnathan Abram, Josh Jacobs questionable for Raiders

The outlook for Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and running back Josh Jacobs got brighter over the course of this week.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said early in the week that he didn’t expect Abram or Jacobs to play against the Colts on Sunday, but neither player has been ruled out of the game. Abram and Jacobs both received questionable designations on Friday afternoon.

Abram has been a limited participant in practice all week after missing last Sunday with a knee injury. Jacobs’ ankle kept him from working on Wednesday, but he returned to the field on Thursday.

Right tackle Trent Brown has also been listed as questionable. Brown returned to the active roster from the COVID-19 reserve list this week.

Cornerback Damon Arnette is out after suffering his second concussion in as many weeks. Safety Jeff Heath will also miss the game with a concussion.