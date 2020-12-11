Josh McDaniels: It’s my responsibility to put us in position to be more productive

Getty Images

After the Patriots lost 24-3 to the Rams on Thursday, New England head coach Bill Belichick said quarterback Cam Newton remains the team’s starter.

That’s after Newton completed just nine of his 16 passes for 119 yards, had just 16 yards rushing, got sacked four times, and threw a pick six against the Rams. Second-year QB Jarrett Stidham came on in relief in the fourth quarter, going 5-of-7 passing for 27 yards. He was sacked twice, too.

But with the team sticking with Newton, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said New England’s issues are not all on the quarterback.

“Cam’s certainly been the best option for us all year long since he earned the opportunity in training camp,” McDaniels said Friday, via Doug Kyed of NESN. “Whenever the offense struggles, I know the attention is going to turn to that position. It’s my responsibility to put us in a position to be more productive.”

For now, that doesn’t mean going to Stidham as a full-time starter.

“Obviously, the biggest body of work that we can see from Jarrett is in practice,” McDaniels said, via Zack Cox of NESN. McDaniels added New England has seen progress from the 24-year-old quarterback, but also know there are areas that need improvement.

Still, Newton has now thrown for 2,172 yards with five touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He’s rushed for 451 yards and 11 touchdowns, too. But at some point, there’s an argument to be made that it might behoove New England to see what Stidham can do as a starter before heading into this offseason.