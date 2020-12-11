Julio Jones out for Chargers game

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will not play against the Chargers this weekend with a hamstring injury.

Interim head coach Raheem Morris made the announcement on Friday morning. Per Tori McElhaney of TheAthletic.com, the Falcons haven’t determined whether they’ll shut down Jones for the rest of the season.

Jones has battled hamstring issues throughout the year. He’s played only nine games, making 51 receptions for 771 yards. If Jones does not play again, it will be his first season not reaching 1,000 yards since 2013.

Morris also said running back Todd Gurley is set to resume his normal role within the offense after he had only eight carries last week. Gurley has rushed for 626 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.