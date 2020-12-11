Khalil Mack returns to practice, listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Bears got linebacker Khalil Mack back on the practice field Friday, but it’s not clear if he’ll be in the lineup on Sunday.

Mack missed Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury and got in a limited session to close out the week. He is listed as questionable to face the Texans.

Mack has been a regular on the injury report this season, but has not missed any games.

The Bears ruled out cornerback Buster Skrine with a concussion and linebacker James Vaughters with a knee injury. Tight end J.P. Holtz is listed as questionable with shoulder and knee injuries.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney missed a third straight practice for personal reasons, but did not receive an injury designation and head coach Matt Nagy told reporters he expects Mooney to play.