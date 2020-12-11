Kyle Rudolph’s consecutive starts streak set to end

Getty Images

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is not expected to play this weekend and that would mark the end of a long run in the team’s starting lineup.

Rudolph has started 93 straight games, but he is listed as doubtful to face the Buccaneers because of a foot injury. Rudolph’s streak is the longest active one for tight ends with Travis Kelce in second with 44 straight starts.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks was a late scratch last Sunday, but there won’t be any last minute surprises for the Vikings this weekend. Kendricks has been ruled out of Sunday’s game due to a calf injury.

The Vikings will also be without running back Alexander Mattison for the second straight game. Mattison had his appendix removed before last Sunday’s overtime win over the Jaguars.

Tight end Irv Smith may return after missing the last two games with a back injury. He is listed as questionable to play