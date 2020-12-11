Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts questionable, Ereck Flowers out for Sunday

Getty Images

The Dolphins got some positive injury news heading into the weekend, as linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest) are both questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Chiefs.

Neither linebacker practiced on Wednesday or Thursday, but they were able to do so on Friday.

“It was good to get both guys out there today to get some reps,” Miami head coach Brian Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Van Noy is coming off a defensive player of the week performance after tallying 3.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and a pass defensed against the Bengals.

However, Miami did rule starting left guard Ereck Flowers out for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. He left last week’s contest with Cincinnati early and did not practice this week. Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) has also been ruled out.

Running back DeAndre Washington (hamstring) is slated to play against the team that traded him to Miami back on Nov. 3. And while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) was limited at practice earlier in the week, he is expected to start.