Lions interview three internal GM candidates

Getty Images

The Lions are beginning the process of finding a replacement for fired General Manager Bob Quinn.

Today the Lions announced that they have interviewed three members of their current football staff for the vacant job: Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle O’Brien, Director of Player Personnel Lance Newmark and Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman.

It is unclear how quickly the Lions will fill their GM vacancy. Also vacant is the head coaching job after Matt Patricia was fired. The Lions have not identified any candidates for that job, other than interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and President Rod Wood are overseeing the process of finding a new coach and GM.