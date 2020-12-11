Lions optimistic D’Andre Swift will play Sunday

Getty Images

D'Andre Swift finally became the Lions’ starting running back in Week 10, and he responded with a big game, carrying 16 times for 81 yards and adding five catches for 68 yards in a win over Washington. But he hasn’t played since.

The rookie second-round draft pick missed two games with a concussion, then missed more time with an illness after clearing the concussion protocol. But now he’s finally getting ready to return.

Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said this morning that Swift is trending the right way toward playing Sunday against the Packers.

That would be a boost for Bevell, who was Matt Patricia’s offensive coordinator and then got promoted to interim head coach after Patricia was fired. The Lions beat the Bears last week in Bevell’s first game running the show, and Bevell has said he thinks he’s getting a five-game audition to be the Lions’ permanent head coach. The best way to impress Lions ownership may be to show that he’s getting the most out of the young talent on the Lions’ roster, so a big game by Swift and an upset of the Packers would do a lot for Bevell.