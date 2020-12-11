Maurkice Pouncey activated from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will be available for Sunday night’s game against the Bills.

Pouncey has missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19, but the team announced his activation from the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday. The Steelers got running back James Conner back on the active roster on Wednesday, so that makes two significant offensive pieces to help the team’s effort to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

J.C. Hassenauer started both games while Pouncey was out of action.

Linebacker Vince Williams is now the only Steelers player on the COVID-19 reserve list. He went on the list Thursday.