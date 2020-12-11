Mike McCarthy: We will be much better from this experience

Getty Images

A dismal Cowboys season will continue with a game against the Bengals this weekend, but thoughts have already started to move toward what the team will do in 2021 and beyond.

Head coach Mike McCarthy touched on that topic when he spoke to reporters on Friday. He said he believes that “everybody sees the opportunity to continue to build” and that he thinks that process will be helped being honest about what went wrong this season.

McCarthy said that he and the coaching staff need to go “back to the preparation” of the team to see if they set the proper schedule, made the right changes heading into the season, and adjusted when things were not working.

“So I think, like anything, times like this can confirm what I believe in,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I do believe that we will be much better from this experience and all this adversity is happening for a reason, and from adversity and negative experiences, obviously you have a great opportunity to learn and increase your instincts and your awareness. And I feel that our program and our team will be better for this moving forward. It can’t happen quick enough.”

The 3-9 record for the Cowboys is their worst through 12 games since they went 1-11 in 1989. That was Jimmy Johnson’s first season with the team and they’d go on to finish the year with a 1-15. They’d go on to make the playoffs in 1991 and win two straight Super Bowls, so the Cowboys probably wouldn’t mind if history repeated itself.