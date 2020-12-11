NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 14 Thursday night game

Getty Images

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:

AFC

1. Steelers (11-1) Wins tiebreaker with Chiefs based on conference record, still in the lead for home-field advantage.

2. Chiefs (11-1) Clinched a playoff berth.

3. Bills (9-3) One-game lead in the AFC East.

4. Titans (8-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.

5. Browns (9-3) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.

6. Dolphins (8-4) Still a chance in the AFC East.

7. Colts (8-4) Still a chance in AFC South.

***

8. Raiders (7-5) One game out in the wild card.

9. Ravens (7-5) Currently on the outside looking in.

10. Patriots (6-7) Very unlikely to return to the playoffs.

11. Broncos (4-8) An extreme long shot to make the postseason.

12. Texans (4-8) Four games out of the wild card with four games to play.

13. Chargers (3-8) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Bengals (2-8-1) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Jaguars (1-10) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Jets (0-11) Mathematically eliminated.

NFC

1. Saints (10-2) First team to clinch a playoff berth

2. Packers (9-3) Big lead in the NFC North.

3. Rams (9-4) Leads the division and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seahawks.

4. Giants (5-7) Lead the NFC East thanks to head-to-head tiebreaker with Washington.

5. Seahawks (8-4) First in the wild card race.

6. Buccaneers (7-5) Three games behind the Saints in the NFC South.

7. Vikings (6-6) Tiebreaker advantage over the Cardinals.

***

8. Cardinals (6-6) Struggling as they head into the stretch run.

9. Bears (5-7) One game behind for the wild card.

10. Lions (5-7) One game behind for the wild card.

11. 49ers (5-7) One game behind for the wild card.

12. Washington (5-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

13. Falcons (4-8) Playing well too little, too late.

14. Panthers (4-8) No realistic chance in the wild card race.

15. Eagles (3-8-1) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

16. Cowboys (3-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.