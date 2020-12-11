NFL Week 14 injury report roundup: Will DeAndre Hopkins, Daniel Jones play Sunday?

Getty Images

Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Rams and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Cardinals at Giants

The Cardinals got WR DeAndre Hopkins (back, neck) and LB Isaiah Simmons (back, neck) back at practice Friday and both of them are listed as questionable for Sunday. RB Kenyan Drake (hip), LB De'Vondre Campbell (calf), OL Kelvin Beachum (back), and K Zane Gonzalez (back) are in the same category with Beachum and Gonzalez going on the injury report Friday. CB Johnathan Joseph (neck) and S Jalen Thompson (ankle) are out.

Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday’s practice and looks like he’ll be on the right side of the questionable tag come Sunday. LB Blake Martinez (back), CB Darnay Holmes (knee), and T Matt Peart (ankle) are also listed as questionable. DB Madre Harper (knee) has been ruled out.

Chiefs at Dolphins

S Tyrann Mathieu (hip) was added to the Chiefs’ injury report on Friday as a limited participant and he’s been listed as questionable for Sunday. WR Tyreek Hill (illness) has no injury designation and LB Damien Wilson (knee) has been ruled out.

Linebackers Elandon Roberts (chest) and LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) drew questionable tags on the Dolphins’ final injury report. QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) has no designation after a full practice. G Ereck Flowers (ankle) and RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) will not play this weekend.

Cowboys at Bengals

RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was limited in practice all week and the Cowboys have listed him as questionable. CB Anthony Brown (ribs) and S Donovan Wilson (groin) are also listed as questionable while T Cam Erving (knee) is out again this week.

The Bengals listed WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), S Brandon Wilson (hamstring), and CB Mackensie Alexander (knee) as questionable to play this weekend.

Texans at Bears

Texans RB David Johnson is not on the injury report, but he’ll be out this weekend after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion) has been ruled out. WR Brandin Cooks (foot, neck), Keke Coutee (knee), CB Keion Crossen (foot), CB Phillip Gaines (knee, shoulder), LB Jonathan Greenard (illness), QB AJ McCarron (not injury related), and CB John Reid (neck) make up the team’s group of questionable players.

Bears LB Khalil Mack (shoulder) drew a questionable designation after returning to practice on Friday. CB Buster Skrine (concussion) and LB James Vaughters (knee) will not play. TE J.P. Holtz (shoulder, knee) is listed as questionable along with Mack.

Titans at Jaguars

The Titans had WR A.J. Brown (ankle) at practice on Friday for the first time this week and he is set to play on Sunday. CB Breon Borders (hip) and CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) are out. LB Derick Roberson (knee) is considered questionable.

C Brandon Linder (ankle) has been ruled out for the Jaguars. TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder), LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (Achilles), and CB Greg Mabin (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Broncos at Panthers

QB Drew Lock (back) is set to play after a limited practice Thursday, but the Broncos don’t expect to have G Graham Glasgow (foot) after listing him as doubtful to play. WR Tyrie Cleveland (illness) and S Trey Marshall (shin) are listed as questionable.

While Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder, quad) is listed as doubtful, head coach Matt Rhule sounded like he’s been ruled out. G Dennis Daley (concussion) has been ruled out while CB Rasul Douglas (not injury related), DE Marquis Haynes (illness), S Sam Franklin (ankle), CB Donte Jackson (toe), DE Efe Obada (knee), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (not injury related), S Tre Boston (hamstring), and TE Ian Thomas (knee) make up a sizable group of questionable players.

Vikings at Buccaneers

Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) is set to miss his first game since 2014 after being listed as doubtful. LB Eric Kendricks (calf) and RB Alexander Mattison (appendix surgery) will not play and TE Irv Smith (back) is listed as questionable.

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) had a full practice Friday and the Buccaneers did not give him an injury designation. CB Jamel Dean (groin) is the only player who did get one and he is listed as doubtful.

Colts at Raiders

The Colts may get LT Anthony Castonzo (knee) and LB Bobby Okereke (ankle) back after listing them as questionable. P Rigoberto Sanchez (illness) remains out while DL Tyquan Lewis (hip) is tagged as questionable.

Raiders S Johnathan Abram (knee) and RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) could be back after missing last Sunday’s win over the Jets. CB Isaiah Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable, but CB Damon Arnette (concussion) and S Jeff Heath (concussion) have been ruled out.

Jets at Seahawks

The Jets have ruled out WR Denzel Mims (not injury related), S Ashtyn Davis (foot), S Bennett Jackson (hamstring), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder), and G Greg Van Roten (toe). WR Jamison Crowder (calf) is listed as questionable after missing Friday’s practice. G Pat Elflein (shoulder, ankle) and RB Frank Gore (concussion) are in the same category.

Seahawks T Jamarco Jones (groin, pelvis) has been ruled out while RB Travis Homer (knee) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. DE Carlos Dunlap (foot), G Phil Haynes (hip, groin), CB Ryan Neal (hip), and T Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) are listed as questionable.

Falcons at Chargers

Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is going to miss this Sunday’s game. S Ricardo Allen (concussion) and G James Carpenter (groin) have also been ruled out. T Kaleb McGary (not injury related) is listed as questionable after missing the last two practices of the week.

LB Denzel Perryman (back) is on track to miss the game after the Chargers listed him as doubtful. RB Troymaine Pope (neck) and WR Joe Reed (ribs) are listed as questionable.

Saints at Eagles

CB Janoris Jenkins (knee) is set to return to action, but DT Malcom Brown (shoulder) and CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) are out for the Saints. WR Deonte Harris (neck) is listed as questionable.

LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), S Rudy Ford (hamstring), CB Michael Jacquet (hamstring), and OL Jason Peters (toe) are out for the Eagles. Peters will not play again this season. S Grayland Arnold (hamstring) drew the team’s only questionable designation.

Packers at Lions

Packers G Simon Stepaniak (knee) and TE Jace Sternberger (concussion) have been ruled out. S Darnell Savage (groin), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee, concussion), and WR Malik Taylor (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

RB D'Andre Swift (illness) has missed the last three games, but there’s optimism from the Lions about his chances of playing this weekend. DE Austin Bryant (thigh), DE Da'shawn Hand (groin), S C.J. Moore (ankle), DT John Penisini (shoulder), and QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb) join Swift in the questionable category. T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), and CB Jeff Okudah (groin) will not play.

Washington Football Team at 49ers

RB Antonio Gibson (toe) will not be in the lineup for Washington on Sunday. DE Ryan Anderson (knee), T Morgan Moses (groin), G Brandon Scherff (calf), and T David Sharpe (knee) are all listed as questionable.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (foot) is off the team’s injury report. T Tom Compton (concussion), DT Kevin Givens (not injury related), and C Hroniss Grasu (knee) are out this weekend. DT D.J. Jones (ankle) and CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) are listed as doubtful while CB K'Waun Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Steelers at Bills

Steelers CB Joe Haden (concussion) and LB Robert Spillane (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday night’s game.

S Jaquan Johnson (ankle) is the only Bills player with an injury designation. He will not play this weekend.