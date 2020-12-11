No fans in Washington for the rest of the season

Getty Images

Amid the spiking COVID-19 pandemic, Washington has elected to not have fans at its final two 2020 home games.

The Football Team had about 3,000 fans attend its Week 9 loss to the Giants in November, but otherwise has not hosted fans this season. Washington’s last announcement was that fans would not attend its Week 11 game against the Bengals. The club has been on the road for the last two weeks and will play the 49ers in Arizona on Sunday.

“After careful consideration and close coordination with Prince George’s County health officials, the Washington Football Team has made the difficult decision to play the remainder of our 2020 games without fans in attendance,” the team said in a statement. “We will miss the unbridled passion of our fanbase at FedEx Field as we take on the Seattle Seahawks on December 20th and the Carolina Panthers on December 27th, but we must remain diligent in protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community as the region continues its fight against COVID-19.”

Given the state of the pandemic across the country, Washington likely won’t be the only team closing its doors to fans late in the season.