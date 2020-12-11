Richard Sherman reiterates its unlikely he’ll return with 49ers next year

Getty Images

Richard Sherman wants to stay with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. Head coach Kyle Shanahan wants Sherman to be back with the team as well.

However, Sherman knows that it’s highly unlikely that circumstance will be able to manifest itself as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Sherman said over the weekend that he didn’t think he would be able to stay with the 49ers next year given their roster situation and team construction. Sherman expanded upon those thoughts on Thursday.

“I know the salary cap,” Sherman said, via Ali Thanawall of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Dealing with the [NFLPA], dealing with the league. And I know their salary cap situation.”

Sherman serves as his own agent so he gets to deal directly with the team on contract matters. He knows which of his teammates are also due for new or restructured contracts and understands where he falls on the priority list. Having done that math, Sherman understands where he sits.

“Like I said when I had the conversation, I mean, if there’s some miracle that happens, sure, there’s an opening,” Sherman said. “But there’s 40 free agents, and they’ll probably have $30 million or less in cap [space]. They’ve got to bring back Trent [Williams], who costs over $20 million. They have to pay Fred [Warner], who costs $18 million-plus a year. And anybody who knows the situation understands that.”