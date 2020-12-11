Running game resurgence lets Rams de-emphasize Jared Goff

Getty Images

During the 2019 playoffs, the 49ers embraced the run and abandoned the pass because: (1) the run was working; and (2) the pass wasn’t. On Thursday night, the Rams showed flashes of what the 49ers did in January.

With rookie running back Cam Akers having a career night, gaining 171 rushing yards on 29 carries, the Rams threw the ball only 25 times, with quarterback Jared Goff attempting only 25 passes, completing 16 of them for 137 yards — an average of 5.48 yards per attempt.

The focus on the run became particular conspicuous early in the fourth quarter. With the Rams leading 24-3 but, in theory, with enough time on the clock for the Patriots to make things interesting, L.A. started a drive from its own 30. Here’s how the drive went.

First and 10, two-yard run. Second and eight, three-yard run. Third and five, three-yard run. No passes. All runs.

The sequence made some wonder whether Rams coach Sean McVay was trying to keep Goff from potentially opening the floodgates with an interception or a fumble that would have given the Pats a short field and/or a quick score, making it 24-10 with plenty of time left.

Regardless of the motivation, it makes plenty of sense to pay close attention to the run-pass balance for the Rams down the stretch. Goff is getting paid like a franchise quarterback. With the season on the line, especially when the playoffs commence, will Goff be deployed like one?