Sean McVay: Aaron Donald lead blocking on pick-six was my favorite play

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is leading the league in sacks after another big game on Thursday night, but bringing down Cam Newton wasn’t what impressed Donald’s coach most.

Instead, Rams coach Sean McVay said today that what he really loved was seeing Donald sprinting downfield to block for Kenny Young after Young picked off a Newton pass and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown. Donald showed incredible speed for a 280-pound man, and McVay loves having a star player who hustles like that.

“That’s my favorite play of the game. This guy is arguably the greatest player in the world, but he might be one of the greatest teammates I’ve ever seen,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Blocking on that play, Donald showed he can do it all on the football field.