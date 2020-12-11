Sean McVay: Defense playing as well as anyone

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay wasn’t interested in looking backward after Thursday night’s win over the Patriots.

McVay was asked whether he drew extra satisfaction from beating the Patriots after losing to them in Super Bowl LIII and said that nothing will “get back the hurt and the scars of that night.” He said that Thursday night was important “because it was our ninth win” and because the team’s defense showed how capable it is of playing at a high level.

“I think really just the entire unit,” McVay said. “I mean, but you know what, I think that’s been consistent with what our defense has done all year. They’ve been such a strong point for our team. I thought our coaches put together a great game plan and then I thought some of the short field stops. You look at getting the turnover when they’re in the strike zone area right in that fringe, you get a fourth down stop when they’re going into score, a couple of them, and really those end up equating to turnovers for us because they’re not coming away with points and they’re putting the offense back on the field. So, these guys have done a great job. They’re playing as good as anybody and now let’s see if we can wrap up the regular season like that.”

The Rams had six sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown while allowing the Patriots to gain 220 yards in the 24-3 victory that came days after the Patriots put up 45 points against the Chargers. That kind of performance doesn’t rewrite the past, but it creates a lot of reason to be optimistic about the future for the Rams.