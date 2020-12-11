Sean McVay stops short of calling Cam Akers the No. 1 tailback

Getty Images

Burned by the Todd Gurley contract, the Rams wanted to move away from the workhorse tailback model and incorporate something more like the 49ers utilize — a multi-faceted, three-headed monster that never relies on any one guy to carry the load.

The problem with that approach is this: Rookie Cam Akers has emerged as the best option for the Rams, by far.

Still, even after Akers gained 171 yards rushing on Thursday night, coach Sean McVay stopped short of declaring him the No. 1 tailback.

“I think you still want to be able to utilize those guys,” McVay told reporters on Friday. “I think Malcolm [Brown] and Darrell [Henderson] are both very valuable parts of what we do. It was Cam’s night last night. I do think Cam is capable of that, but as far as how we move forward, I think what’s important for us is capitalizing on all the different playmakers that we do have.

“Certainly, Cam did a great job last night, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t see opportunities for Darrell and Malcolm moving forward because both of those players have done a lot of really good things that have been helpful in our success as a team. So, [I’m] very pleased. I think we know Cam is capable of that, but to say that we would commit to that approach, I don’t necessarily think that’s the exact thing that we’re thinking. I think we’re really pleased with Cam and not surprised though.”

Akers, who missed a couple of games with a rib cartilage injury, clearly has become the preferred option over the last three weeks. Maybe McVay simply doesn’t want to jinx things by declaring Akers the guy, given that their last guy wasn’t the guy for all that long, due to the knee problem dating back to college.

Regardless, Akers gives the Rams the identity that they need offensively. Coupled with a stifling defense, the Rams have the formula in place for successful January football, and they could be on a collision course for a rematch with the Saints in the NFC Championship, two years after one of the most controversial postseason outcomes in league history.