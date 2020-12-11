Steve Keim: Cardinals would need “significant upgrade” to replace Zane Gonzalez

Getty Images

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez has struggled this season, making just 72.7 percent of his field goals. Two of his six misses have come in the last two weeks.

After head coach Kliff Kingsbury reiterated that Gonzalez is still Arizona’s kicker earlier this week, general manger Steve Keim has done the same.

On a KMVP radio appearance Friday morning, Keim said the Cardinals would need a “significant upgrade” to replace Gonzalez.

“I know people question Zane, but Zane has a lot of talent,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official site. “I think Zane will work through the tough times.”

Gonzalez connected on 88.6 percent of his field goals last year, and Keim seems confident the kicker can regain that form. But if Gonzalez continues to miss makeable attempts, calls for his replacement will continue to come.