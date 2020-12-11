Teair Tart suspension upheld on appeal

Getty Images

The NFL has announced the ruling in Titans defensive end Teair Tart’s appeal of the one-game suspension they handed down this week.

Tart’s appeal was heard by hearing officer James Thrash, who is jointly appointed by the league and the NFLPA. The suspension has been upheld, so Tart will not play in Jacksonville.

Tart was suspended for stepping on Browns guard Wyatt Teller in last Sunday’s game. He has two tackles and two quarterback hits in five games this season.

Bengals safety Shawn Williams was also suspended for stepping on an opponent last weekend. His ban was also upheld after an appeal.