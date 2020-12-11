Tee Higgins questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Bengals star rookie receiver Tee Higgins is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Higgins was a limited participant in practice all week.

In 12 games, the rookie out of Clemson has 53 receptions for 729 yards with five touchdowns. Only Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson has more yards receiving among first-year players.

Safety/kick returner Brandon Wilson (groin) is also questionable, though he did not practice at all this week. And cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) is questionable after he was limited on Thursday and Friday.