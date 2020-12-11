Texans put David Johnson on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

When Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel met with reporters on Friday, he said that running back David Johnson might not make the trip to Chicago this weekend because of a personal matter.

Johnson will miss the game and a more specific reason for his absence came to light later in the day. Johnson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s not known if Johnson is on the list as a result of a positive test or close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Three other players are listed on the team’s injury report with illnesses that are not related to COVID. Running backs Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise are both on that list, but neither got an injury designation for Sunday.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown has been ruled out with a concussion. Wide receivers Brandin Cooks (foot, neck) and Keke Coutee (knee) are part of a questionable contingent that also includes cornerback Keion Crossen (foot), cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee, shoulder), linebacker Jonathan Greenard (illness), quarterback AJ McCarron (not injury related), and cornerback John Reid (neck).