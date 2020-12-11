Titans sign Marshall Newhouse to active roster

Getty Images

The Titans signed offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse to the active roster, the team announced Friday night.

Newhouse signed with the Titans’ practice squad Nov. 27.

Newhouse was active for last Sunday’s game against the Browns as a standard gameday promotion, but he did not play.

Newhouse is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons, appearing in 129 games with 81 starts. He played 15 games, including eight starts at left tackle and one at right tackle, for the Patriots last season.

Newhouse also has played games with Green Bay (2011-12), Cincinnati (2014), the Giants (2015-16), Oakland (2017), Buffalo (2018) and Carolina (2018).

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection of the Packers in the 2010 draft.