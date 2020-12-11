Tom Brady: “You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore”

USA TODAY Sports

After graduating from high school, Tom Brady left California for Michigan and then landed in New England, where he stayed for 20 years. Now that he’s spending the first half of December in warm-weather climate for the first time since his late teens, he’s not keen on spending any further winters in cold environments.

“It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today,” Brady told reporters on Thursday. “I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday. I always came down to Florida late in the year — we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it. But I’ve loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore. I’m loving the warm weather and it’s been a great feeling.”

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich agreed that the Florida weather will help Brady.

“You can’t beat this weather,” Leftwich said. “It’s been cold the past few days, but it got a little hot out there today. He talks about that every day, it’s something that he talks about every day. He talks about how good he feels and that’s just natural. Just being down here, the other day it got down to 50 [degrees] and I was freezing. I didn’t feel as good as I normally would feel. It’s something that Tom talks about all the time. He just enjoys this weather. Every day he can’t believe that it’s like this down here – especially coming from up north.”

Brady reportedly is putting his money where his geographic preference is. He and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have purchased a $17 million home and surrounding land on Indian Creek Island in Miami’s Biscayne Bay. The enclave also is known as the “Billionaire Bunker.”

The Bradys reportedly will tear down the house and build a “dream home” on the property.

In October, Brady reportedly was close to buying a $7.5 million home in Clearwater, after renting Derek Jeter’s mega-mansion for several months following Brady’s decision to join the Bucs. He also recently bought a boat.

