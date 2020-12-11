Travis Kelce could become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf currently has a five-yard lead over Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for the top acquirer of receiving real estate in 2020. If Kelce eventually surpasses Metcalf and wins the single-season title, Kelce will make history.

He’ll become the first tight end to ever lead the league in receiving yardage.

Kelce currently has 1,114; Metcalf has 1,119. And Kelce continues to be the favorite target of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It helps that defenses try to avoid the fast death that would come from not double-teaming receiver Tyreek Hill, opting for the slower death that comes from not double-covering Kelce.

Kelce also is on track to set the single-season receiving yardage for tight ends. 49ers tight end George Kittle established the current high-water mark of 1,377 in 2018. Kelce needs only 264 yards in four games to break the record.

The closest any tight end ever has come to leading the league in receiving yardage happened in 1980, when Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow finished with 1,290 yards. Teammate John Jefferson generated 1,340. (That year, the Chargers had three of the top four players on the list, with receiver Charlie Joiner gaining 1,132.)

Kelce has four games to make history. The next opportunity comes this weekend, against the Dolphins.