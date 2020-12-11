Trent Williams: No grudges for WFT, people I had issues with are gone

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Trent Williams did not play for Washington during his final year with the organization and left the team under a cloud of bad feelings.

Williams was unhappy about how the team’s medical staff handled a cancerous growth on his head as well and also was at odds with the team over his desire for a new contract, but he said those things aren’t on his mind heading into Sunday’s game against his former team.

“I won’t sit here and hold grudges for no reason,” Williams said, via ESPN.com. “The people I had an issue with, they’re not there. The people who helped instigate the situation are no longer a part of the organization. . . . I didn’t have an issue with those guys in the locker room. Those guys in the locker room supported me from Day 1 until now. They publicly showed support and privately showed support. I have nothing to prove to those guys who are going to be taking the field.”

Williams met with Washington head coach Ron Rivera before being traded to the 49ers and said he was “very professional” while adding that the two men were on “different pages” when it came to moving forward.