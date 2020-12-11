Tua Tagovailoa has full practice, no designation for Sunday

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shed the tape on his injured throwing hand earlier this week. He came off the injury report Friday.

The rookie had a full practice and has no designation for Sunday’s game. He will start against the Chiefs.

After being benched during a Week 11 loss to the Broncos and missing the victory over the Jets in Week 12 with his injury, Tagovailoa played every snap in Week 13.

He finished with a career-high 296 yards passing last week against the Bengals and now has 898 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain on the bench this week as Tagovailoa’s backup.