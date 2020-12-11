Tyrann Mathieu added to injury report, listed as questionable

Getty Images

When Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters on Friday, he said wide receiver Tyreek Hill will play against the Dolphins on Sunday but he didn’t say anything about the status of safety Tyrann Mathieu.

That made sense since Mathieu had not appeared on the injury report on Wednesday or Thursday. He did appear on Friday’s report, however.

Mathieu was a limited participant in practice due to a hip injury. He has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. His status could be updated on Saturday when the team travels to Miami for the game. Mathieu has not missed a game since joining the Chiefs in 2019.

Linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) is the only player who has been ruled out for Kansas City. Willie Gay is expected to take his spot on the defense.