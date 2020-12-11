Washington rules out Antonio Gibson

Getty Images

Running back Antonio Gibson never seemed likely to play in Week 14 after injuring his toe in Monday’s victory over the Steelers and the Washington Football Team ended what little suspense there was on Friday afternoon.

Gibson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Gibson was diagnosed with turf toe and he missed practice all of this week.

The 2020 third-round pick has run 141 times for 659 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. The 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for third in the league and Gibson is third among rookies in rushing yards.

Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic will handle the running back work with Gibson out of action.