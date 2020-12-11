Who will the Patriots’ quarterback be in 2021?

December 11, 2020
On Sunday night against the Broncos, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had 318 passing yards. In the last three games combined, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has 272 passing yards. Total.

From 84 against the Cardinals to 69 against the Chargers to 119 against the Rams, Newton is struggling when it comes to throwing the ball. He has five touchdown passes for entire the season, along with 10 interceptions.

In 2015, Newton’s MVP season, he threw five touchdown passes in a single game. Three times.

And so it’s looking less and less likely that Newton will be back with the Patriots in 2021. If he isn’t, the question becomes, Who will the New England quarterback be?

The options are the usual ones that teams in search of quarterbacks utilize: Draft one, sign a free agent, make a trade.

Like 2020, the 2021 offseason potentially will feature plenty of quarterbacks with NFL experience. We ripped through some of them on Friday’s PFT Live. Sam Darnold, Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, Matt Ryan. Dak Prescott, if the Cowboys don’t tag him again. (They’d be crazy not to.) Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett. Maybe Alex Smith, if Washington doesn’t want to pay his $16 million salary and releases him.

The idea of the Patriots drafting a potential franchise quarterback raises a question the franchise never has had to ponder, at least not with Bill Belichick as the head coach: Should they “evaluate” younger players for the rest of the season in the hope that 6-7 becomes 6-10 and in turn a higher spot in the draft pecking order?

The easy answer is absolutely. Then again, with upcoming games against the Bills and Dolphins, the Patriots may not have to insert backup and assorted slappies in order to lose games.

Things will get very interesting come Week 17, if a New England loss to the Jets will keep New York from getting Trevor Lawrence.

However it plays out, the Patriots are essentially playing out the string in 2020, for the first time in 20 years. Whether they’ll contend in 2021 depends on whether they can sufficiently upgrade the quarterback position.

30 responses to “Who will the Patriots’ quarterback be in 2021?

  1. Forget 2021, who will be the QB for the rest of this season? Stidham I guess? I know Cam aint it. He flat out cant play anymore. They clearly dont trust him enough to even attempt to throw most of the time and he has less than zero pocket awareness and cant make a decision and execute, just holds the ball forever indecisively.

    Its borderline historically bad QB play, especially when you take out the success hes had at times on designed QB runs.

  2. I like Cam Newton, but I think his best years are behind him. Time for the Pats to look elsewhere for someone else under center.

  3. I guess the question is answered. It was Brady all along. The Hoodie was made to look great by one of the greatest to play the QB position. I am a Ravens fan so I love to see the Patriots suffer.

  4. id try to get stafford personally. the jets cant trade darnold to them. i know he’s looked terrible, but you cant have him rekindle his ability and haunt you for 15 years

  5. It is kind of painful to watch. The high throws on short passes, that terrible pick, and the batted balls are troubling. It isn’t all his WR’s, either. I will say that some of the playcalling hasn’t done him favors, either. They seem to be relatively predictable. I like what I see from some of the young kids and I think Meyers and Harry are finding out what they do well. They are going to be possession guys. They probably need a burner in the draft/free agency to spread out the field for the running attack. If the rookie TE’s can get healthy in these last three games and get meaningful reps, it could go a long way to next year.

  6. WHOA, WHOA, WHOA! STOP THE CLOCK! I was told that Stidham is the 2nd coming of TB12.?.?.?.?

  10. The New England Patriots are the Chicago Bulls of the NFL. A run of the mill franchise with no real history until an all time coach and QB arrive. Now that the quarterback is gone (and coach soon to follow), it’s back to mediocrity for them and their fans.

    To believe their success had anything to do with the “Patriot Way” and not with the greatest football player to ever live running the show for 20 years is laughable. Brady was the Patriot Way.

  14. I’m guessing Belichick would be interested in Alex Smith if he’s available, and will draft a QB as well

  15. In defense of Cam, while he has been hugely inconsistent & is careless with the ball, he can still make some pretty passes. His lack of passing yards is not all on him. The designed plays don’t have him throwing so I guess it comes down to the age-old question, which came first the chicken or the egg?

    And I’m on Team Brady but still don’t think CAM is that horrible.

  17. Jameis Winston minus the interceptions would be a fantastic pickup. They can work with his interception problems. The Patriots will be signing Hunter Henry and a high impact wide receiver (Godwin, Allen Robinson, or Golladay) with their bundles of cash available. Couple this with a great running game and the Pats will be back on top in short order.

  18. As a Chiefs fan who can’t stand the Patriots, I honestly thought TB12 would flop in Tampa while Cam and The Hoodie pillaged the NFL as revenge for doubting them. I guess that’s why they play the games and don’t hire me to build their rosters.

  19. The Newton-experiment was a waste. Start Stidham for the remainder of the season & draft a QB with #12-#15 to sit for a year. Use the $40+Mil cap to build a solid team for ’22 & the young gun to excel instead of trying another “re-tread” 30-something QB.

  21. Newton should just retire. Stidham isn’t it either. Obviously,they need to draft a QB,but I like Stafford,Jimmy G, or Dak Prescott as bridges until the kid they draft is ready. It’s painful to watch Cam Newton. Last night was so bad…but Brady spoiled us as fans.

  22. I wonder how Cam is going to fund his wardrobe collection when he’s out of a job next season…

  23. LA has the best defense in the league. NE offense is average but Newton is not a starter. The fact Belichick can get 6-7 wins with him and the team they have is pretty good. I don’t think Newton is benched until they are eliminated. Team likes him alot but he is no longer a good player. Stidham will likely start last 2 if they lose to the Dolphins. As far as next year, they should take a QB in the first 2 rounds. I would love Smith but I don’t think WAS is eager to cut him. Ryan or Stafford would be nice but likely stays as well. Dak isn’t leaving. No thanks to Dalton. Rivers is probably finished after 2020. Darnold isn’t going to go to NE unless NY cuts him. I would love to get JG or Brissett back. Should never have dealt Jacoby for Phillip Dorsett!

  24. Dwayne Haskins ! For only a second round pick , because we all know Terry Mclaurin was our true first round pick 👍

  26. I’m not convinced Cam’s days with the Patriots are going to be over. Cam’s going to be dirt cheap (relatively speaking) in the off season, and the Patriots have A LOT of issues to address on the roster (not just WR/TE, but o-line if Joe Thuney is gone, and key contributors on defense in the twilight of their careers).

    Yes, the Patriots will have plenty of cap space, but do they want to eat a huge chunk of that up on a contract with a Matt Ryan, Stafford, etc., or do they keep Cam for a fraction of that and focus their resources on the rest of the roster? This team is more than a QB away from being a SB contender– Tom Brady proved that last year.

  27. Hello Dak! You are going to love New England in the fall! Yes, I know it is a long jump from Boondocks Louisana but you will do well there!

  28. Something is not right with Cam. He never fully recovered from his shoulder injury, which I believe the panthers mishandled.

  29. Unlike Brady last season, Cam has had a health offensive line in front of him. Cam apologists blame the lack of offensive weapons, but we’re seeing Cam miss wide open guys (e.g. RBs out of the backfield, WRs deep and over the middle). That’s not a “lack of offensive weapons” problem. That a QB problem.

    On topic, if Jimmy G is shipped back to NE, the 9ers would have a replacement in mind. The question then becomes, who is the starting QB in SF if Jimmy is in NE. Maybe Darnold, with Jets taking a QB in the draft?

  30. So I guess the reason Miami lost to Cam and the Pats week One was because there was no pre-season? The Fins have never beaten Cam, but I suspect (assuming they lose to Chiefs) they’ll beat Cam and the Pats week 15…I mean, if the Fins can beat the Rams… I also suspect the Pats will keep Cam, but wouldn’t it be weird if (now they have Tua) Miami releases Fitz and then the Pats sign him? Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!

