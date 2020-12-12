Amy Adams Strunk retains control of Titans after sister sells shares of team

Getty Images

A recent NFL rules change requiring each team to have one controlling owner had the potential to cause major problems for the Titans, but that issue now appears to be resolved.

Amy Adams Strunk, who had been a one-third owner of the Titans since the death of her father, franchise founder Bud Adams, will now own 50 percent of the team and continue to be the one who calls the final shots. Adams Strunk told the Associated Press that her sister, Susie Adams Smith, will sell her share of the team to the family-controlled KSA Industries Inc. The other half of the franchise will be owned by the widow of Bud Adams’ son Kenneth Adams III, as well as his two children, Kenneth Adams IV and Barclay Adams.

“The Titans franchise has meant so much to me and my family over the 61 years of its existence,” Adams Strunk said. “With this transaction, we are pleased to ensure that the legacy started by my father will continue in our family. We are thrilled to make this commitment and will continue to invest in our team’s future growth and success. Our belief in what lies ahead for this team is unwavering and we are eager to see it unfold.”

The family is believed to have an arrangement in which Kenneth Adams IV will become the controlling owner after Amy Adams Strunk.