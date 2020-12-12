Brandon Beane reflects on drafting Josh Allen, when many had doubts

Getty Images

When Bills General Manager Brandon Beane chose Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, plenty of people had doubts. Allen has proven the doubters wrong, and that’s a big part of the reason that Beane just signed a five-year contract extension.

Now that Beane can look back on that decision as a home run, he says that what really sold him on Allen was what he learned about Allen the person as the Bills researched what people at Wyoming thought of him.

“You’ve got to talk to teammates. You’ve got to talk to obviously coaches. You’ve got to talk to people in the school,” Beane said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “How does this person treat an intern? How does this person treat a classmate? How does this person treat the lowest guy? You know they’re going to treat their head coach well. But how do they treat a position coach?”

Beane said the Bills heard unanimously that Allen was the kind of person they’d want as the face of a franchise.

“Whether you thought he was going to be a good player or not, if you’re around this young man, you knew that he was going to leave no stone unturned to be the best player he can be,” Beane said. “And I was willing, and we as an organization were willing, to live or die with that. And Josh has done everything we’ve asked him.”

Beane made the right choice, and he and Allen should have many years together in Buffalo.