Brandon Beane reflects on drafting Josh Allen, when many had doubts

When Bills General Manager Brandon Beane chose Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, plenty of people had doubts. Allen has proven the doubters wrong, and that’s a big part of the reason that Beane just signed a five-year contract extension.

Now that Beane can look back on that decision as a home run, he says that what really sold him on Allen was what he learned about Allen the person as the Bills researched what people at Wyoming thought of him.

“You’ve got to talk to teammates. You’ve got to talk to obviously coaches. You’ve got to talk to people in the school,” Beane said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “How does this person treat an intern? How does this person treat a classmate? How does this person treat the lowest guy? You know they’re going to treat their head coach well. But how do they treat a position coach?”

Beane said the Bills heard unanimously that Allen was the kind of person they’d want as the face of a franchise.

“Whether you thought he was going to be a good player or not, if you’re around this young man, you knew that he was going to leave no stone unturned to be the best player he can be,” Beane said. “And I was willing, and we as an organization were willing, to live or die with that. And Josh has done everything we’ve asked him.”

Beane made the right choice, and he and Allen should have many years together in Buffalo.

  1. I remember NFL experts saying Josh Rosen was the most NFL ready. Thanks for not listening Mr. Beane.

  2. If he had been a more accurate passer in college, he wouldn’t have been available at the seventh pick. But we like the way this played out and the gamble seems to have payed off.

  4. I’m so glad he wasn’t a can’t miss recruit or he wouldn’t have gone to the Bills at #7. He was born to play in western NY! Go Bills!! 🦬

  5. He should consider himself lucky he got drafted by Buffalo. I’ve been there to see my fave team play the Bills and when it comes to football, that town is Green Bay 2.0, absolutely loved it, can’t wait to go back there. No comparison to getting served a loaded plate full of hot wings at the Anchor Bar. But yeah, they nailed the Allen pick, he’s gonna be fun to watch for years.

  6. “It was all a dream,” said Biggie. It may have been at Wyoming, or even the first couple years in Buffalo. Now it’s probably sinking in that being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL is a reality that’s actually obtainable. A young QB doesn’t scrap his throwing motion and retool it in the off-season, or study and emulate the greats (Josh Allen has taken a cue from Aaron Rodger’s footwork while throwing) if he isn’t extremely dedicated and driven. Buffalo work ethic all the way. Thrilled to have him here

  8. Good thing, the rest of his drafts have been pedestrian on a good day.

    Oliver 9th overall
    Zay Jones instead of the far more obvious pick of Smith-Shuster
    Epenessa’s underperforming
    Ford who’s underperforming
    Singletary and Moss are underperforming

    If Allen weren’t banging on all cylinders right now the Bills would be 3-9

    Well, you’re leaving some out. Tre’Davious White (see that pick last week?), Tremaine Edmunds (see that goal line stop last week?), Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano. Not too shabby

  10. Don’t fool yourself. When a GM hits on 1st round picks and especially a 10 year franchise QB, he earns a lot of leeway in the later rounds. The opposite also holds; Exhibit A, Ryan Pace in Chicago, who has actually found good players in Rounds 3-5 (that the coaches have failed to use or develop adequately), but has whiffed on way too many 1st and 2nd round picks, especially QB, and will likely pay for it with his job come January.

  12. No GMs however great do not have 100% success. The good ones guess right more than wrong and I am very happy Beane believed in Josh while most of us second guessed the pick.

