Broncos sign cornerback Nate Hairston from Ravens practice squad

In this year of enhanced roster flexibility aimed at allowing teams to better handle the pandemic, there seems to have been fewer efforts by teams to raid the practice squads of other teams.

But it still happens. The Broncos did just that on Saturday, signing cornerback Nate Hairston from the Baltimore practice squad.

A fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2017, Hairston was traded to the Jets in 2019. He bounced on and off the New York roster earlier this year, before landing on the Ravens practice squad.

The Broncos also elevated from their own practice squad tight end Troy Fumagalli and defensive back Alijah Holder. Linebacker Derrek Tuszka was activated from injured reserve, inside linebacker Josh Watson was promoted from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

The various arrivals also required the Broncos to shed a player. Running back/fullback Jeremy Cox was waived.

As to Hairston, the Broncos have received a roster exemption. He won’t be able to play on Sunday as he clears the mandatory COVID-19 waiting period/testing protocol.